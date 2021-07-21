Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

NASDAQ PNFP traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $89.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

