Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.16. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $71.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $284,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,359,696. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

