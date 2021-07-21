Piper Sandler Comments on U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.10.

NYSE USB opened at $56.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,720,000 after purchasing an additional 589,802 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,350,000 after purchasing an additional 448,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $673,915,000. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,095 shares of company stock worth $16,351,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

