Pirate Chain Price Reaches $2.19 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $404.76 million and $933,960.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00006865 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.77 or 0.00290215 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00117680 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00155829 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 84.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 184,440,270 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

