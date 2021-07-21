Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,863 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.20% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

In related news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,190.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,699,120.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at $281,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock worth $46,673,575. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

PLYA stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.23.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $77.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

