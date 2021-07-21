PlayGame (PXG) Market Capitalization Reaches $246,021.38

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. PlayGame has a total market cap of $246,021.38 and approximately $2,015.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayGame has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00047177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013432 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.89 or 0.00788031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

