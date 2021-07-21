Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,247,293 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $130,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

In related news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,579,761 shares of company stock worth $358,387,724 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,684. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.11 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

