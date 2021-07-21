Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $57.65 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 151.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,336 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $57,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,388,000 after purchasing an additional 221,416 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,337 shares of company stock worth $5,235,901. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.92.

Shares of ALK traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.22 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

