Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 3,162,395 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 7,468.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162,395 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $95,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of VIPS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 98,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,110,110. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.