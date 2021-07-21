Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 109.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,389,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $70,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.55. 25,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,697. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.