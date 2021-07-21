Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 497,775 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 497,775 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.9% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Micron Technology worth $185,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,565,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,354,004. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.