Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,194 LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.85.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 16,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $942,034.79. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

