Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 325 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 47.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Neenah were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Neenah by 394.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Neenah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00. Neenah, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $816.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $266,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

