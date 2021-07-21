Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAA. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $132.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 600.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.00. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

STAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $5,869,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $1,848,579.92. Over the last three months, insiders sold 522,357 shares of company stock valued at $73,287,828. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

