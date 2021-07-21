Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIO opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $542.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.63.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. Analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point upped their price target on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

