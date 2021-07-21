Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 5,944 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,524,000 after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,780,000 after purchasing an additional 407,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

NYSE KRC opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

