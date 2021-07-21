Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $59,000 Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.