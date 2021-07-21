Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Down 5.8%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.31. 2,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 297,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $671.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.