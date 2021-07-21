Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Holdings Decreased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 34.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,633 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 68.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Shares of PFBC opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.07. The stock has a market cap of $882.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.51. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.