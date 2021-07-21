Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,396. The company has a market cap of $900.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

PFBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

