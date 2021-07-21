Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,221 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 1.26% of Premier Financial worth $15,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFC traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 228,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.51. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Premier Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

