Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$136.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$134.00 to C$136.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PBH. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$131.00.

Shares of Premium Brands stock traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$127.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$124.13. The stock has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$89.00 and a twelve month high of C$128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$992.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 5.2732756 EPS for the current year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

