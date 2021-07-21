Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $113.78 Million Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,241 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of National Bank worth $113,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1,153.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.01. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

