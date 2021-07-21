Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $118.65 Million Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,070 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.96% of Twist Bioscience worth $118,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $667,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,447.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $188,540.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,984 shares of company stock worth $14,885,803. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST opened at $121.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 0.73. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.71.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.