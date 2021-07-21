Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,638 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $104,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of CWST stock opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.