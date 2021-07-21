Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 377,934 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,922,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 377,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $123,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,524,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,058,000 after buying an additional 163,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,039,000 after buying an additional 190,657 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,842,000 after buying an additional 1,231,841 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Shares of DEI opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.