Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 57,255 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,569,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 57,255 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 11.03% of CTS worth $110,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in CTS by 10.8% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE:CTS opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.71.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

