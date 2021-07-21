Prince Street Capital Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Ozon accounts for about 0.2% of Prince Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ozon by 157.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Ozon by 17.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ozon during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OZON traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.91. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74. Ozon Holdings PLC has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $448.96 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OZON has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

