Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Short Interest Up 28.4% in June

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 15,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $1,035,589.05. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 33,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.70. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.