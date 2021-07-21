Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,535 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SID stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

