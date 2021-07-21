Profund Advisors LLC Has $139,000 Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 28.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 518,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jonestrading cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

AM opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

