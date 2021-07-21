Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 5,223 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Coty by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth $468,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 68,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. lifted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

