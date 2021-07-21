Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.40.

Shares of LGND opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

