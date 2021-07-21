ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Up 5.5%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 1,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,050,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. The company has a market cap of $815.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 3.33.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $914,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,793 shares of company stock valued at $981,014. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ProPetro by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,096,000 after buying an additional 1,145,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,279,000 after purchasing an additional 522,538 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter worth $38,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 22.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 448,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,980,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 172,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.