ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €17.70 by Berenberg Bank

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €17.70 ($20.82) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.93 ($23.45).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

PSM stock traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €16.25 ($19.11). 1,288,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 52-week high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.