ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. 40,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

