Prosper Price Down 8.8% This Week (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $735,729.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

