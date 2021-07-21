Prosperity Bancshares (PB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.