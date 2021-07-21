Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires Shares of 13,500 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

WOOF stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WOOF shares. started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 12,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $324,266.95. Also, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,312,095 shares of company stock valued at $586,272,267. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

