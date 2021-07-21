Psagot Investment House Ltd. Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEAK opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

