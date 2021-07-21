Psagot Investment House Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of EWU opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $34.26.

