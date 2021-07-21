Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $378,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 85.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.75.

WM stock opened at $145.17 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,042 shares of company stock valued at $19,971,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

