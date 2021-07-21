Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $493,000 Stock Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 473.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 104,185 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,173,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 105,876 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 675,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 189,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SD opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.33. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 212.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

