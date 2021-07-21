PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.93 and last traded at $52.93. Approximately 1,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY)

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

