PTON Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. PTON has a market cap of $286,974.25 and approximately $122.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PTON has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00046943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013429 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.34 or 0.00784021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. The official website for PTON is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

