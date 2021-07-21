Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 35.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 120,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 43.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.3% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

NYSE PSA opened at $312.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.52. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $315.93. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.09.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

