Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Short Interest Up 26.0% in June

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 968,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of LUNG traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.24. 1,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,215. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.70.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. Analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $1,048,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,171,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,591,594 shares of company stock valued at $97,378,449. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

