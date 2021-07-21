PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Lowered to $72.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.21.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

