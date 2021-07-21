Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMMAF traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 378. Puma has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $125.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.55.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

