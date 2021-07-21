Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

ECOM traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,375. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $689.74 million, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.11.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

